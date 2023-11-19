Dublin's Neglect of Its Waterfront

If you are saying, ‘Oh here he goes again with his ‘move the port’ idea’, fair enough. But years ago I was accused of writing too frequently about a coming property crashA cruise ship docked in Dublin Port; 'there is nothing wrong with the port, it’s just in the wrong place'. Photograph: The Irish Times’s waterfront view is a high grey wall, topped with rusty barbed wire to keep the people out.

Most European cities of consequence cherish their waterfront as a source of civic pride, home for thousands of residents, the site of major amenities like museums or public parks with bustling seafronts that are serviced by public infrastructure. Or they are a location for start-ups, packed with restaurants and bars, attracting tourists and locals alike. Dublin could not be more different. Other maritime cities embrace the sea, understanding its value. Our capital city turns its back on the sea. There could be walkways, cycle paths, swimming baths or public areas with breathtaking views of the sea and back to the Dublin mountains; but now, we have more empty container park





