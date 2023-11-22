Dublin's Busáras station houses a buried theatre

The Eblana theatre ensured the capital city's main bus station was also a busy cultural and social space for many decades. Michael Scott's modernist designs for a new city bus station in Dublin took the form of Busáras. Beginning service in 1953, the station has been a recognisable mainstay in the daily lives of commuters in Dublin’s capital, bringing passengers to and from the city in their thousands annually.

What passengers may not know is that the bus station was also a busy cultural and social space for many decades. In its basement today still lies the Eblana, Dublin’s buried theatre. There's an abandoned theatre buried in the basement of Busáras station. The Eblana Theatre once seated 240 people. It takes its name from one of the ancient settlements that gave birth to Dublin, first cited by Ptolemy in 140 AD. Dublin of the 1960s was an increasingly busy city





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wheeling in the years: Busáras turn 70Bus Éireann is celebrating 70 years since the opening of Busáras coach station in Dublin.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Wheeling in the years as Busáras turns 70Bus Éireann is celebrating 70 years since the opening of Busáras coach station in Dublin.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Dublin's iconic Busáras building celebrates 70th birthdayBus Éireann is marking the 70th anniversary of Dublin’s iconic - if divisive - Busáras bus and coach headquarters.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Busáras building 'should be treasured'Bus Éireann has been marking the 70th anniversary of Busáras. The bus station is an iconic building that has transported millions of passengers since serv...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Why The Irish Times had to apologise in 1953 to the architect of the ‘fabulous’ BusárasBus Éireann chief executive says the building ‘is arguable the greatest Irish building of the 20th century’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »