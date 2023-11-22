Dublin's Busáras station houses a buried theatre

The Eblana theatre ensured the capital city's main bus station was also a busy cultural and social space for many decades. Michael Scott's modernist designs for a new city bus station in Dublin took the form of Busáras. Beginning service in 1953, the station has been a recognisable mainstay in the daily lives of commuters in Dublin’s capital, bringing passengers to and from the city in their thousands annually.
What passengers may not know is that the bus station was also a busy cultural and social space for many decades. In its basement today still lies the Eblana, Dublin’s buried theatre. There's an abandoned theatre buried in the basement of Busáras station. The Eblana Theatre once seated 240 people. It takes its name from one of the ancient settlements that gave birth to Dublin, first cited by Ptolemy in 140 AD. Dublin of the 1960s was an increasingly busy city
Wheeling in the years as Busáras turns 70Bus Éireann is celebrating 70 years since the opening of Busáras coach station in Dublin.
