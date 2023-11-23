Dublin Riots: Violent Clashes and Vehicle Fires After Knife Attack

Violent clashes erupted in Dublin after children were injured in a knife attack. Rioters set vehicles on fire and clashed with the police. The riots caused chaos and destruction in the city.





Riots in Dublin City CentreGarda in riot gear and shields were advancing down O’Connell Street as rioters set a bus and tram on fire. The riot had spilled over from a nearby area where a Garda car had been set on fire and several gardaí injured. Gardaí began clearing the area to remove rioters.

How gardaí struggled to contain the Dublin riotsThe air was thick with smoke and a double-decker bus was on fire - how gardaí struggled to contain the Dublin riots

Riots in Dublin Disrupt Public Transport ServicesPublic transport services in Dublin city centre have been severely disrupted due to riots that broke out following the stabbing of three children and a woman. Luas and Dublin Bus services have been suspended, and Irish rail services are not calling at Tara Street station. The riots were sparked by heckling of gardaí at the scene and fueled by anti-immigration posts on social media.

Protests in Dublin turn violent following knife attackGarda Commissioner Drew Harris has described the protest in Dublin city centre as 'disgraceful', and said a 'hooligan faction driven by far right ideology' had contributed to the unrest

