Dublin pub vows to keep Guinness pint prices frozen despite price hike

A pub in Dublin is vowing to keep prices of Guinness pints frozen at under €5 despite the recent announcement of a price hike by Diaego. The price for a pint is to increase by six cents - the third hike in 18 months. The announcement was made by the brewer Diageo in a letter sent out to publicans last week. The increase will come into effect from April 15th and will apply to all the company's draught products - Guinness, Carlsberg, Rockshore and Hop House 13.

Despite energy costs and inflation decreasing recently, Diageo blamed rising input costs across all its operations in Ireland for the price increase. The international drinks giant had previously increased the price of a pint by 12 cent in February last year and then by a further 4 cent again last July, causing anger among publican

