Dublin Overcome Clare To Book Their Spot In All-Ireland Quarter-Final

Dublin booked their spot in this year’s Liberty Insurance senior All-Ireland quarter-final on Saturday with a 1-11 to 0-12 win over Clare in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Not much separated the teams throughout this thrilling play-off, with the sides drawing level seven times during the game, before Dublin managed to find breathing room in the closing five minutes. It was all square at half-time (1-5 to 0-8), though it initially looked as if Clare would have the upper hand, as they started off strong with three points within the opening five minutes.Dublin responded in style though with a fantastic team move that resulted in a green flag being raised and it was well and truly game on.

With scores raining in at either end, it was a free from Alison Maguire after 54 minutes that put Dublin ahead 1-10 to 0-12 to set up a nerve-wracking finale.Substitute Aisling Maher put the Dubs two clear just before the final whistle, ensuring her side secured their place in the quarter-final against Wexford which will take place this Bank Holiday Monday (August 3rd) in Carlow. headtopics.com

