Dublin names strong team for Allianz Division 1 opener against Monaghan

DUBLIN MANAGER DESSIE Farrell has named a strong starting team for tonight’s Allianz Division 1 football league opener against Monaghan. Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny are some of the big names down to start for the All-Ireland champions at Croke Park this evening . Eoin Murchan, Lee Gannon and Cormac Costello are among the five starters from last summer’s final win over Kerry named to feature from the get-go tonight as the Dubs return to the top-tier.

Monaghan have not yet shown their hand. Meanwhile, Mayo, Galway and Kerry were among those to unveil their starting sides for this weekend’s Division 1 openers last night. Shane Walsh and Paddy Durcan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO Kevin McStay has announced a strong Mayo selection for their trip to Salthill to face Galway. Twelve of the side that started last summer’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin are included here with Rory Brickenden, Bob Tuohy and Fergal Boland the new faces from that starting fiftee





Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper Attend Wellness Event in DublinConor Murray and Joanna Cooper joined a wellness event in Dublin, where they spoke about health and wellness for the New Year. The event took place on Balfe Street and featured other notable names from Ireland's wellness industry.

Politicians Criticize Lack of Communication in Dublin Homeless Accommodation FireDRHE defends service after politicians express frustration over lack of communication regarding plans for homeless accommodation at a pub in Dublin, which was subsequently set on fire. Arsonists caused the fire, leading to a call for better communication and a formal notification process.

Riots in Dublin city centre after knife attackGardaí confront rioters at the top of O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre after riots broke out in the aftermath of a knife attack on Parnell Square on November 23rd.

Dublin cruise to victory over Westmeath in Walsh Cup openerDublin had a comfortable win over Westmeath in the Walsh Cup opener, with 14 different scorers. Dublin's new midfielder Brian Hayes scored 1-2 on his debut.

Government Taskforce to Assess Converting Offices to Residential Use in DublinA new taskforce will evaluate the potential of converting vacant offices into residential properties in Dublin, aiming to address the issues of vacant commercial properties and the need for more housing. The taskforce will assess over 5,500 vacant commercial properties and identify around 500,000sq m of offices that are at risk of becoming obsolete. These offices, built in the second half of the 20th century, could potentially be transformed into 7,000 apartments. The Government's Housing for All strategy will be updated based on the taskforce's recommendations.

Gardaí investigate fatal stabbing of man in west DublinA man in his 30s died from stab wounds sustained during an assault in Dublin. The victim, identified as Kevin Walsh, was well known to gardaí. The incident occurred in an apartment in Lucan and the victim was taken to Connolly Hospital where he later passed away.

