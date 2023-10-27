Dublin MMA fighter Denis Frimpong to fight for £25,000 MMA contract

Dublin MMA fighter Dennis Frimpong will have the chance to earn a £25,000 contract with Oktagon MMA at Manchester Arena next weekend.

“It ended up with them getting knocked out so I believe he might end up taking me to the ground, but I don’t believe he’ll hold me down there for too long. “It was through training during COVID with some professional MMA fighters that fought on Bellator and Cage Warriors and doing really well with them on the feet with maybe a year or so of striking and coming from a jiu-jitsu background that knowing that I could submit them if we got to the ground.

Frimpong and Staines have clashed in the show before, with the Englishman breaking down in tears at one stage over Denis 'the Menace's' insults. “Basically, ran scared and I think now he just has nowhere else to run. We’re definitely not friends I don’t think we ever will be. headtopics.com

"I believe the likes of Chris Morris may have given him a tough fight. I think they shared an opponent, and that opponent gave George a much harder fight than he gave Chris Morris.

IrishMirror »

