Dublin Marathon winner breaks new record as over 22,000 participate

The marathon, which is in its 42nd year, is the fourth largest of its type in Europe and saw thousands take to the wet and rainy streets of the capital this morning.Participants took off from Fitzwilliam Square on the south side of the city centre, on a route which took them all over the outskirts of the city, through Inchicore and Terenure, to eventually finish at Merrion Square.
Husen finished the race in a time of two hours six minutes and 52 seconds, a new record for the Dublin Marathon. He finished just under four minutes before second place Geofrey Kusuro from Uganda. Stephen Scullion came third in a time of 2:11:51, becoming the first Irish person to cross the finish line. Taking to the podium, the Clonliffe Harriers man said:"That was a really good days work, I’m really happy with it. When you’ve put in the work in the training you know that when it gets tough, it’s going to be ok."Sorome Negash from Ethiopia was the first woman across the line, with a time of 2:26:22, closely followed by Kenya's Joan Kipyatich at 2:27:04.
Rita, who trained for Sunday's marathon while battling stage four cancer and raising her three daughters, received over 40 nominations from friends and family for the award. There is a long tradition of athletics in An Garda Síochána, and we are so proud of our colleague Garda Rita Casey from the North West who received the