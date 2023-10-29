Dublin Marathon winner breaks new record as over 22,000 participate

The marathon, which is in its 42nd year, is the fourth largest of its type in Europe and saw thousands take to the wet and rainy streets of the capital this morning.Participants took off from Fitzwilliam Square on the south side of the city centre, on a route which took them all over the outskirts of the city, through Inchicore and Terenure, to eventually finish at Merrion Square.

Husen finished the race in a time of two hours six minutes and 52 seconds, a new record for the Dublin Marathon. He finished just under four minutes before second place Geofrey Kusuro from Uganda. Stephen Scullion came third in a time of 2:11:51, becoming the first Irish person to cross the finish line. Taking to the podium, the Clonliffe Harriers man said:"That was a really good days work, I’m really happy with it. When you’ve put in the work in the training you know that when it gets tough, it’s going to be ok."Sorome Negash from Ethiopia was the first woman across the line, with a time of 2:26:22, closely followed by Kenya's Joan Kipyatich at 2:27:04.

Rita, who trained for Sunday's marathon while battling stage four cancer and raising her three daughters, received over 40 nominations from friends and family for the award. There is a long tradition of athletics in An Garda Síochána, and we are so proud of our colleague Garda Rita Casey from the North West who received the3 weeks ago headtopics.com

Kemal Husen sets new course record with Dublin Marathon victoryEthiopian finished in a time of 2:06.52, while Stephen Scullion finished third to claim men’s national title. Read more ⮕

Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash win 2023 Dublin MarathonElite athletes Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash have won the 2023 Irish Life Dublin Marathon Read more ⮕

Kemal Husan smashes Dublin Marathon record as Ireland’s Stephen Scullion finishes thirdSorome Negash from Ethiopia won the women’s race with Ann Marie McGlynn the best of the Irish Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon in pictures: Sunshine and showers as Kemal Husan breaks course recordKemal Husan smashes Dublin Marathon record as Sorome Negash from Ethiopia wins the women’s race Read more ⮕

Jarlath Regan on why he is running the Dublin MarathonThis weekend is a big weekend as it’s the Dublin Marathon. Jarlath Regan, comedian who is currently on tour with his show ‘Yer Man on Tour’ and is runn... Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon: Determination and helping good causes define club runners‘There’s only a few of us left … I feel so blessed that I’ve been able to get to the start every year’ Read more ⮕