Dublin Marathon weather: runners warned of unsettled conditions

As well as months of preparation going into training for the event, participants in the Dublin Marathon 2023 will want to keep an eye on the weather conditions for the race.The day itself looks fairly unsettled, with Met Éireann saying it will be"cloudy and wet" for the morning. The rain is set to clear to the west throughout the day, with some bright spells predicted later on.

Temperatures will be good for running conditions, with highs of around 9 to 13 degrees, and"mostly light to moderate variable winds."Overall cloudy with some bright spells later on ☁️This will be another day of sunny spells and showers, some still heavy with a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding. Later in the afternoon, cloud will build with a spell of rain following, turning heavy in places.

Sunday night: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees generally in light to moderate easterly winds.Fog will clear through the morning to leave another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees generally in light to moderate east to northeast winds. headtopics.com

Read more:

JOEdotie »

Wheeling in the years: Busáras turn 70Bus Éireann is celebrating 70 years since the opening of Busáras coach station in Dublin. Read more ⮕

Wheeling in the years as Busáras turns 70Bus Éireann is celebrating 70 years since the opening of Busáras coach station in Dublin. Read more ⮕

80-year-old to compete in his 44th Dublin MarathonThe adopted Galwayman has been an ever-present since the race's inception. Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon 2023 road closures, start time, route and moreThe biggest race of the year takes place in Dublin this weekend. Read more ⮕

Inspirational Irish woman to run Dublin Marathon with scoliosisNiamh O’ Donoghue was diagnosed with scoliosis at 13 and cancer at 22, which greatly impacted her mobility. Now, Niamh looks ahead at running the Dublin Marathon this weekend Read more ⮕

Sonia O’Sullivan: Running the Dublin Marathon and the muscle soreness like no otherMy first marathon was in Dublin, back in 2000, I ended up winning the women’s race Read more ⮕