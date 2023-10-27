Dublin Marathon: ‘The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter’, says 83-year-old runner

83-year-old Kevin Stynes is running the Dublin marathon for the 40th time this weekend, in aid of Down syndrome Dublin Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
His granddaughter Rachael (23) has Down syndrome, and he raises funds for Down Syndrome Dublin in her name.
"I'm the man in her life, and she's the girl in mine. We're inseparable. Ever since she was born. She was in an incubator when she was born, there was a little hole in the side of the incubator and I put my finger in and she held it," he says.
This weekend, however, Stynes will have to miss his weekly visit, due to the Dublin Marathon taking place on Sunday. Reaching that 40th marathon is a milestone, Stynes says, but he won't be ready to throw in the towel once it's over.
Stynes has done little training for this year's race. He was hospitalised during the summer following an attack in his home, halting his ability to run. Despite this, he is determined to finish. He used to complete the 26.2 mile run in three hours and 11 minutes, though this has gradually increased over time as, he says, "nature took its course".