Dublin Marathon photos as new record set by winner

The 20-year-old clocked a time of 2.06.52, which beat the 2:08:06 time set by Morocco's Othmane El Goumri in 2019.

Husen came ahead of Uganda's Geofrey Kusuro of Uganda, who finished second, while Clonliffe Harriers' Stephen Scullion came third. The Belfast man's time of 2:11.51. was the fourth fastest of his career.

Moroccan Taoufik Allam, who won the race last year, was forced to withdraw from the race early on due to a suspected hamstring injury. The winner of the women's event was also Ethiopian as Sorome Negash recorded a time of 2:26.22 to finish ahead of Kenya's Joan Kipyatich (2:27.04) and Genet Habela Abdurkadir of Ethiopia (2:27.49.).You can see a number of photos from the race below:Eamonn Carty of Ballymun Athletics Club is helped across the finishing line by his son Cian at the end of the marathon

