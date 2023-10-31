Dublin Marathon organisers provide big update on how to enter 2024 race

Thousands flocked to the start line for the 2023 edition of the Dublin Marathon and battle wet and stormy conditions to cross the finish line. Always a sell-out event, 2023 entrants get guaranteed entry for the 2024 race for 48 hours while female entrants of the half marathon also get a chance to enter.There is a €5 administration fee to enter the lottery and this is redeemable against the €110 race entrance fee if successfully picked. The lottery opens on Thursday 2 November and closes on Sunday 19 November.The 20-year-old clocked a time of 2.06.52, which beat the 2:08:06 time set by Morocco's Othmane El Goumri in 2019.

Husen came ahead of Uganda's Geofrey Kusuro of Uganda, who finished second, while Clonliffe Harriers' Stephen Scullion came third. The Belfast man's time of 2:11.51. was the fourth fastest of his career.

Moroccan Taoufik Allam, who won the race last year, was forced to withdraw from the race early on due to a suspected hamstring injury. The winner of the women's event was also Ethiopian as Sorome Negash recorded a time of 2:26.22 to finish ahead of Kenya's Joan Kipyatich (2:27.04) and Genet Habela Abdurkadir of Ethiopia (2:27.49.).Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts.

