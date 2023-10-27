Dublin Marathon: Defending Irish champions to miss event this weekend

Irish women’s national championship winner Courtney McGuire finished with a time of 2:32:50 last year to place third overall. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The event has doubled as the Irish marathon championship since 2003, creating arguably the more interesting races, with Hoare and Courtney both winning their first titles last year. Hoare’s preparations to defend his title at age 36 were put on hold with the arrival of his third child, although he plans to return next year. McGuire has also withdrawn due to a minor injury.

Scullion’s run was even better considering the only man to beat him on the day was Othmane El Goumri from Morocco, just nine months after returning to the sport following a two-year doping ban. Scullion has since improved his best to 2:09:25, in London in 2020, and finished 10th in last year’s Commonwealth Games. There are some questions about his marathon fitness, although he certainly has the class and experience to put himself in contention. headtopics.com

Outright men’s winner Taoufik Allam is also back to defend his title, the 34-year-old Moroccan improving his lifetime 2:07:43 when winning the Rome Marathon in March of this year. His main rival will likely be Tadesse Mamo of Ethiopia who placed second to Allam in Rome, setting a personal best of 2:07:04, both likely targeting the course record of 2:08:06.

McGuire had to shake off the persistent Ann-Marie McGlynn over the final five miles 12 months ago, who finished second best Irish woman in 2:33:46. McGlynn has also shown fine form this year over the half marathon distance, winning in Belfast in September in 1:14:53, and is a serious contender to win her first Irish marathon title. headtopics.com

