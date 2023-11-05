Dublin man's daughter believed to be alive and held hostage in Gaza

The young daughter of a Dublin man who was thought to have been killed by Hamas earlier in October is now believed to be alive and being held hostage in Gaza, according to reports. Thomas Hand lived at a kibbutz called Be'eri's, a close-knit community close to the border with Gaza with his daughter, eight-year-old Emily Hand, who has been missing since October 7.

Emily had gone for a sleepover at a friend’s house and was having a “girly night” when Hamas is said to have stormed their kibbutz, killing around 120 people and kidnapping many others. It was believed Emily had been killed that night, however, now it has emerged the eight-year-old may still be alive and held hostage in Gaza. The IrishStar.com reports that Emily's family has said Israeli Defense Forces now believe there is a "high possibility" that Emily is being held hostage in Gaza. The Irish Embassy to Israel also confirmed that Emily is believed to have been abducted and not murdered. The publication adds that as a result of DNA testing carried out at the scene of the attack, the authorities now believe Emily was not among those whose remains were found at Kibbutz Be'eri - leading police to believe she could still be alive and being held hostage in Gaza

