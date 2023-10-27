Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gig

It must be good to know that if their career as a Gardai doesn’t quite work out, then these folks will always have a good shot of having a backup career as professional photographers.

From Bruce Springsteen to Coldplay, they’ve been there to capture some of Dublin’s biggest musical moments.Of course, the recent fantastic weather helps a lot, which leads to some incredible sunsets like this one.

By all accounts, Bublé’s gig was loved by everyone in attendance, with the packed Croke Park crooning along with him for the entire night, as anyone with friends who went and access to Snapchat or Instagram can attest to. headtopics.com

Garda Traffic caught this immense pic while the gig was on, and Dublin looks positively Meditteranean in it. You won’t be able to spot yourself, but you will definitely be able to play a game of “Can I see my house from here?”Beauty TrendDocumentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week

Read more:

Herdotie »

Gift Grub: Michael D is FUMING about the Dublin Marathon!Dublin Marathon is on this weekend, and thousands of Irish athletes will take to the streets of the capital in search of a personal best. However, one Dublin... Read more ⮕

Gardai investigating false 'offensive' WhatsApp messages about female officersThe 'abhorrent' text messages were reportedly sent on garda phones over recent weeks Read more ⮕

Fireworks leaving children with 'serious injuries' every yearFireworks are leaving children with “serious injuries” every year, An Garda Síochána has said. Read more ⮕

Bodybuilder who was high on cocaine when he rammed Garda car jailed for 7 yearsEvan Toomey had admitted he had been “under the influence of cocaine and cannabis at the time, he became paranoid, and he panicked” Read more ⮕

Female Garda members targeted by colleagues in ‘offensive’ WhatsApp messages!A Garda investigation is underway to identify members of the force who produced “malicious” and harassing WhatsApp messages about their female colleagues... Read more ⮕

Court hears teenage girl bit garda's leg 'breaking the skin'A teenage girl who bit a garda and spat at two others has been remanded on bail pending a sentence hearing. Read more ⮕