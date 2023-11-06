Dublin Launches Autism Friendly City Plan

Dublin will today launch its Autism Friendly City plan, in a bid to become the world’s most autism friendly capital city. The plan is inspired by Clonakilty, which became Ireland’s first autism friendly town in 2018. As part of the process, the town engaged with businesses to provide staff with training and those who have completed the process can display a sticker advertising their autism friendly status.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Bus 'blows up' and bursts into flames in Dublin city centreThere was chaos in Dublin city centre last night as a bus suddenly 'blew up' and burst into flames. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and no one was injured.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Gardai appeal for witnesses to Dublin city centre crashGardai have appealed for witnesses to a horror crash in Dublin city centre earlier this week to contact them. Emergency services attended the scene where they treated the injured pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s. He was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin Canvas: On street corners around the city, art quietly thrivesAcross the capital, 500 traffic signal boxes have been transformed into pieces of public art

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Dublin needs more of a New York state of mind when it comes to the marathonInfrastructure restrictions along the course of the Dublin City Marathon add to the sense there are many parts of the race barely tolerated by the city

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: The communal table: Solo-friendly seating is becoming the new normalThe simple act of changing the layout in a restaurant has created a shift in dining culture

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Gardai appeal for anyone who witnessed horror crash in Dublin to contact themThe collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, happened at the junction of O’Connell Street and Abbey Street Lower shortly after midday on Wednesday.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »