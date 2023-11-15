Dublin GAA Seeks Planning Permission for Training Facility Development

Dublin GAA is seeking planning permission to develop a state-of-the-art training facility on its Spawell site. The proposed development includes three floodlit pitches, a sprint training area, and a car park. The existing amenities, such as the driving range and some soccer pitches, would be demolished to make way for the new facility.

