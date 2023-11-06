Dublin Fire Brigade Warns Against Leaving Tumble Dryer On Overnight

Dublin Fire Brigade has warned people about leaving their tumble dryer on overnight, sharing a picture of an appliance that had caught fire and burnt out. If you are planning on putting on a wash or maybe drying your clothes late at night, you should think again as it can be very unsafe to have things like washing machines, dryers or dishwashers on while you sleep.

Many people might be inclined to use these appliances late at night as between 11pm and 8am is the cheapest time of the day to use electricity, so they can save some money during winter months as electricity usage goes up. However, these types of appliances can get extremely hot when switched on and can cause house fires quite easily as a result. Meaning it is essential that homeowners only use them during the day, and when somebody is at home to respond to any malfunctions or issues. People should also be regularly checking the filters as well as the manufacturer's website for news of any recalls, or safety upgrades, to avoid the worst-case scenario of a fire in your home. Urging people to be aware of the danger of using these devices when asleep, Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media to share a picture of what can happen if you forget to turn the dryer off at night time when you head to be

