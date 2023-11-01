Dublin Fire Brigade: This Halloween saw 'very noticeable' increase in fireworks

Greg O'Dywer was speaking as the fire service received 244 fire calls, and 385 emergency medical calls, in a 24-hour period across Halloween.A firefighter extinguishing a fire near Portmarnock in Dublin on Halloween night. Image via @DubFireBrigade on X"We've seen a steady decrease in Halloween activity over the last number of years, mostly down to the local authority organised events where people can go and have a fun and safe evening," he said.

"Also local authorities taking away stockpiles of bonfire materials, reducing the number of fires and making those that are there smaller.Mr O'Dywer said the fire brigade's busiest time was after-dark."That was the busiest period. a lot of bonfires, most of them small in areas that weren't dangerous so we could just monitor them and leave those.Some of the bigger ones and more dangerous ones that were closer to buildings or telegraph poles, they had to be extinguished.

"Then we had a few firework-related injuries - not too many thank God - two children's hands were injured." A map showing some of the Dublin Fire Brigade callouts on Halloween night. Image via @DubFireBrigade on X

Mr O'Dywer said most of the fireworks in circulation in Ireland are given to children by their parents."What we're kind of despairing at is, most of the kid’s fireworks are coming from parents."People are having these impromptu firework displays in their back gardens, or maybe for their street or even for their estate.Main image: A bonfire with thick noxious smoke in north Dublin on Halloween night.

