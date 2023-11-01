Dublin Fire Brigade shares interactive map of Halloween bonfires

The capital’s fire service have been issuing warnings against firework usage, bonfires and anti-social behaviour since August in the lead-up to the night, however, despite advice they still received "approximately one emergency call every 70 seconds" at one point.

Firefighters were called to a range of incidents over the evening and night, including a blaze at a Stoneybatter football pitch and a seven-foot bonfire in Crumlin. They also responded to large bonfires in Malahide and near Shankill, and a bonfire "with a large group of people" in Brickfield Park. All in all, there were 86 official bonfires in total, Dublin Live reports.Alongside bonfires with tyres, or using aerosol cans thrown onto them, emergency responders were also called to instances of vehicles and bins that were alight and pallets on fire.

In a separate post, Dublin Fire Brigade wrote on social media: "We are experiencing a high volume of calls this evening, one emergency call every 70 seconds." They also shared an interactive map that showed bonfires in fields, in parks, on footpaths, close to buildings, near recycling lanes, and on a sports ground, as well as other spots.Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners.

