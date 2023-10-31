Dublin Fire Brigade issues firework warning ahead of Halloween night

He said dodgy fireworks which are often bought in Northern Ireland can cause serious injuries and revealed he has seen people lose their fingers, end up with disfigured hands, damage to their eyes, or suffer severe burns as a result of using them.Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Mr O’Dwyer said: "We want people to enjoy Halloween."We don't want people ending up in the emergency department on Halloween which unfortunately happens a lot.

"People may not actually know what is in a bonfire. There could be gas cylinders or even simple things like an aerosol deodorant could be thrown in there, and when that reaches a certain heat it will explode and it will take off like a missile.

When asked about fireworks, the experienced firefighter said some parents were purchasing them for their children or to have "displays" in their own back garden."The only legal fireworks are at authorised, licensed events that are run by professionals.

"They think it’s harmless but all of these fireworks are completely unpredictable because there's no quality assurance with them."We’ve seen bangers and rockets going off in kids' pockets just self-combusting from the friction and heat.

All members are trained as firefighters and paramedics. The organisation also has advanced paramedics in its rank as well. "We see it from both sides. We see the dangers of the fire and we also see the consequences and injuries from these fires and fireworks.

