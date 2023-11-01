Dublin Fire Brigade dealing with high volume of incidents on Hallowe’en night

An interactive map operated by the fire brigade showed scores of bonfires across the city and into north Co Dublin on Tuesday evening, with over 100 incidents logged.October 31, 2023 Firefighters in Tallaght extinguished a burning car that was blocking access to a housing estate on Tuesday evening. Elsewhere, the fire brigade responded to an instance of grass set alight in Portmarnock.Sharon Martens’s story finally heard as family waits to learn its fate

The Secret Teacher: ‘Selling the mentally taxing option of critical thinking to modern youngsters is often met with resistance’The fire brigade said it would extinguish any fire in danger of spreading, or causing a nuisance. On Tuesday afternoon, officers extinguished a bonfire in Cherry Orchard.

An Garda Síochána reported no major incidents on Tuesday evening. Earlier on Tuesday, the Garda said it was working with local authorities nationwide to prevent the stockpiling of bonfire materials, stating that bonfires were illegal and “potentially very dangerous”.

In the lead up to Halloween, Gardaí nationwide have been working with local authorities to detect and prevent any stockpiling of bonfire materials.

