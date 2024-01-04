Dublin cruise to victory over Westmeath in Walsh Cup opener

Even in experimental mode, Dublin had a comfortable win over Westmeath in the Walsh Cup opener. Dublin's new midfielder Brian Hayes scored 1-2 on his debut, while Sean Gallagher impressed with three points from wing-back. Dublin will face Antrim next week.





