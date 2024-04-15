Dublin City Council Bans New EV Overhead Charging Arms

Dublin City Council ’s decision to ban new EV overhead charging arms has been criticised as “extraordinary” by a leading transport expert.

Amid a lack of quality charging infrastructure, many EV owners who do not live in a property with a driveway have struggled to charge their cars. Overhead charging infrastructure has become increasingly popular in the Dutch cities but officials in Dublin City Council are unimpressed.“They’re saying there’s going to block it and it’s not just a matter of applying for planning permission,” motoring correspondent Geraldine Herbert told“It seems extraordinary on a number of levels because number one, running cables on the footpath is the last thing you want to do because that does cause an obstruction.

“It can be a safety hazard - particularly for people in wheelchairs, vulnerable road users, everything like that.”Under the 2023 Climate Action Plan, the Government hopes that 30% of all vehicles on Irish roads will be electric by 2030.Despite an increase in charging prices in recent months,does not exist if the car cannot be charged at home.

“In terms of EV adoption, unless you have convenience and the cost saving of charging at home, they really don’t make as much financial sense as they would otherwise,” she said.The sale of new petrol or diesel cars will be banned in the European Union from 2035 onwards as part of the bloc’s efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.Share this article

Dublin City Council EV Charging Overhead Charging Arms Transport Infrastructure Electric Vehicles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewstalkFM / 🏆 19. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electric vehicle ‘charging arms’ opposed by Dublin City CouncilDevice that projects across a footpath ‘high risk to public liability’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dublin City Council asked for immediate report on sinkhole that appeared in SandymountCouncillor Dermot Lacey says locals are fearful more sinkholes might appear in the area

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Developer appeals refusal of 181 apartment Harold’s Cross developmentThe development, declined by Dublin City Council planners, has been dubbed a ‘Silicon Docks’ style scheme

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Dublin City Marathon to keep traditional city-centre start and finish for 2024 raceThe National Transport Authority (NTA) had asked organisers to find a new location outside of the city centre.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Not enough gardaí policing Dublin, council chief saysThere are not enough gardaí policing the streets of Dublin, according to the Chief Executive of Dublin City Council.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

McEvaddy brothers lodge ‘concept’ plan with Fingal council for new terminal beside Dublin AirportTerminal 3 may be built on land currently owned by the McEvaddy brothers

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »