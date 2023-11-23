Dublin car dealership ordered to pay €28,000 to pregnant saleswoman

A south Dublin car dealership has been ordered to pay a pregnant teenage saleswoman it sacked €28,000 for discrimination, after finding management knew she was pregnant and that its claim that she was not hitting sales targets of 20 cars per month as a new worker made 'absolutely no sense'.

The management of Soraghan Auto Retail Ltd, trading as the Sandyford Motor Centre, had claimed the worker, Abbie Walsh, was expected to match a sales target of 60 cars a quarter which applied to all of its sales executives, and that she 'ran out of road'. Ms Walsh was 19 years old when she became pregnant while working for the dealership this spring. She said she had just come from selling 'batteries, bulbs and wiper blades' in a retail setting at Halfords and had been told she was not expected to meet the targets while serving her 'apprenticeship' as a junior sales executiv





RTEbusiness » / 🏆 16. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Dublin restaurant ordered to pay staff €62,000 over labour law breachesWRC finds staff at Ciao Bella Roma on Parliament Street did not get shift breaks

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

WRC dismisses race discrimination case by hairdresserA State workplace watchdog has dismissed a race discrimination case taken by a Brazilian hairdresser against a firm operated by celebrity hairdresser David Marshall.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Man due in court after public order incident shuts down GPOA man is due in court in Dublin this morning charged over a public order incident at Dublin’s GPO yesterday.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

DJ Carey denies 21 fraud and forgery charges as July 2025 trial date is setThe Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »