Dublin Bus says it’s ‘one of the top performers’… Twitter greatly disagrees

The survey found that 9 out of 10 passengers are satisfied with transport in the city (do we live in the same city?) and Luas and Dublin Bus perform well above the rest.

Dublin Bus decided to tell its Twitter followers the news last night, and let’s just say everybody thought it was a joke.They wrote: “Dublin Bus is one of the top performers in National Transport Authority customer satisfaction survey,” and got these types of replies:I was not invited to the survey but I guess it’s easy to be “one of top performers” when there are so very few performers or in my case it’s the only option I haveBest of a bad bunch, don’t be getting excited.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said: “The figures we are releasing today show that public transport customers are very satisfied with the overall level of service that they get on their buses, trains and trams.”Christmasc-section‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

