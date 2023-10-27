Dublin Airport updates advice for passengers as queue times begin to improve

Passengers on short-haul flights taking off after 8.30am are advised not to arrive at Dublin Airport any earlier than 6am.said that the new recommendations come as a way to alleviate pressure on the passenger screening area, and to enhance the travel experience during flights departing before 8.30am.

The authority says there is “no need for passengers to arrive earlier than 2.5 hours for a short-haul flight.”According to DAA, no passenger had missed their flight due to security delays. The majority of passengers were through security in under 40 minutes in both terminals, with a small number over this at certain peaks.

Due to passengers arriving earlier for flights, more pressure has been placed on services and facilities around the airport, including toilets.Hi Veron, our sincere apologies that you were met with this scene earlier. We reported the issue to our cleaning partners and we're pleased to report it has now been resolved. headtopics.com

While the queue times have improved, DAA has said they will "continue to keep passenger advice under review and may adjust its recommended timings, either up or down, as necessary over the comings period as the peak of the summer season approaches."

