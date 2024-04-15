Dublin Airport to Replace Security Scanning Machines with 3D Scanners

All existing security scanning machines at Dublin Airport will be replaced by ‘cutting edge’ 3D scanners before the end of 2025, airport operator daa has revealed.
READ MORE: Donegal mass-goers in disbelief after collection money stolen just moments after being donated Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, said: “Great progress is being made on the rollout of the new C3 scanners, which have proved really popular with passengers over the past 12 months since the process started. This week will see the eighth C3 scanner become operational in Terminal 2 and works will continue over the coming months to replace all scanners in T2 by October.”
While some of the new scanners are already in place, McLean reminded passengers of the need to prepare for security screening as normal for the coming months as there is no guarantee that passengers will be able to avail of the new scanners until they are all in place and fully operational.
Dublin Airport Security Scanning Machines 3D Scanners Passenger Experience Detection Standards
