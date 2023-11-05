Dublin Airport passenger cap should be scrapped, says Taoiseach

The current Dublin Airport passenger cap “doesn’t make sense”, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Business Post, and should be scrapped to avoid losing routes.
Speaking to the paper on a trade mission to Korea, the Fine Gael leader said he agreed with DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs, who told Newstalk on Saturday the 32 million passenger cap annually, which is based on decades-old planning rules, needs to be lifted to 37 million passengers alone by 2030 just to keep pace with the country’s population growth. Mr Varadkar said: “There is a real risk that if we cap flights at Dublin Airport at 32 million, we will lose routes or we won’t get new routes that we would otherwise have got. They won’t go to a different airport in Ireland, they’ll go to a different country.” DAA, the State company that operates the airport, opened talks last month with airlines over an increase in passenger numbers that has brought it near the 32 million limit in recent weeks. Mr Jacobs said DAA will lodge a new application with Fingal County Council in a “number of weeks” that will allow the airport “grow beyond 40 million in the coming decade and beyon
