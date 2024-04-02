Dublin Actor to Star in New Netflix Series

The Dublin actor will be appearing in a new Netflix series that we’re sure to be obsessed with… and it’s out this week. The synopsis of the upcoming show reads: “Scott’s Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.
” Johnny Flynn (Lovesick, Emma) also appears in the upcoming mini-series as Dickie Greenleaf, the wealthy loafer who Ripley is attempting to lure home, there’s Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer, The First Lady) as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend, who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability. The limited series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels, so fans are sure to be delighted with the new
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Actor Emmet Bergin, who starred in Glenroe, has diedActor Emmet Bergin, best known for playing businessman Dick Moran in the popular RTÉ series Glenroe, has died, his family has confirmed.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »