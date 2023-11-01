Dublin 8 office block with redevelopment potential for €3.2m

The property, immediately adjacent to what is reputedly Ireland’s oldest pub, The Brazen Head, briefly comprises a four-storey office building extending to a net internal area of 832.3sq m (8,960sq ft) along with eight car-parking spaces. With the current occupier, Abbey Travel, in the process of moving to new premises nearby, 1 City Gate is being offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession.

The building would suit a medium-sized company or professional practice, according to the selling agent, although it’s Z5 city-centre zoning offers a new owner the opportunity to convert the property or redevelop it for another use. A Z5 zoning allows for the development, in principle, of offices and residential, hotel, hostel, medical, education and student accommodation.

Lower Bridge Street is a short walk from the Four Courts and Dublin City Council’s headquarters at Wood Quay and near a number of the city’s biggest tourist attractions including the Guinness Storehouse, Christ Church cathedral, the Jameson Distillery and Temple Bar. The area is well served by public transport and the property itself is just a 400-metre walk from the Four Courts stop on the Luas red line. Further information on the sale is available from Nicholas Corson at Finnegan Menton.

