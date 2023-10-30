Dry January: why has the trend taken off and is it a good idea to try?

At this point, we’ve all heard of Dry January, that time of year you stay off the drink for the first month of the year, no matter how challenging it may get.

But where did the idea of not drinking for the full month of January come from, and is really as good an idea to try out as people claim?It wasn’t until 2013 that the first official campaign ran with nearly 4,500 people taking part, and 17,000 the following year and it’s only gone up from there.

According to Dr. Richard Piper, CEO of Alcohol Change UK, drinking before heading to bed, something we’re all guilty of can interrupt your deep sleep and cutting out drink can have you waking up with the energy of “an eight year old”, as well as other health benefits. headtopics.com

While the benefits on the outside are encouraged by doctors, Dr Piper added that it’s what’s happening on the inside that can be even more beneficial. Speaking with the HSE, Dr Aisling Sheehan, National Lead HSE Alcohol and Mental Health and Wellbeing Programmes, told us that alcohol can make us feel drowsy, with certain aspects of our sleep becoming affected.

Adding to this, Dr. Piper said that it can also affect deep sleep, saying: “ reduces the amount of deep sleep you get a night, alcohol can mean you’re having none or 30 minutes, which is one of the reasons you are waking up feeling tired, it’s not a hangover.” headtopics.com

Both Dr. Piper and Dr. Sheehan recommend speaking to your GP or a medical professional if you have concerns about cutting out drink suddenly, and weaning yourself off gradually might be a more suitable option, with the advice of a professional.

