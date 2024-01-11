Drug Addicts Cause Chaos in Dublin City Centre Laneway

Drug addicts romped, shot up, and defecated in a city centre laneway that is now being shut to the public as locals said it’s "the most dangerous place" in the capital. The Irish Mirror visited Harbour Court yesterday and also heard how fights, thefts, anti-social behaviour and narcotic abuse have been an ongoing problem in the area for the last 30 years.

We were shown harrowing CCTV footage of a woman being punched in the face during an unprovoked attack last year and told how staff working in the vicinity are terrified especially at nighttime. READ MORE - Two men 'seriously injured' following knife attack in Dublin Broken glass, alcohol cans, drug paraphernalia and graffiti all littered the laneway that reeked of urine. There are also multiple signs in the laneway urging people not to "pee or poop in this zone". Another says: "Warning!! Do not pee here! Electric Wiring Under. Potential Electrical Shock!!!" Earlier this week, Dublin City Councillors voted to close Harbour Court to the public





