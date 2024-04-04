Drone Strikes Kill Four in Ukraine's Second-Largest City

A series of drone strikes hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least four people, including rescue workers. The attacks occurred at the site of one attack, where four people died and several others were injured.

The mayor of Kharkiv reported that there were five drone strikes in total, causing fires, building collapses, and damage to vehicles. The incident has left the city in shock and mourning.

