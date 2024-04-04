Drone Strikes Kill Four in Ukraine's Second-Largest City

A series of drone strikes hit Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least four people, including rescue workers. The attacks occurred at the site of one attack, where four people died and several others were injured.
The mayor of Kharkiv reported that there were five drone strikes in total, causing fires, building collapses, and damage to vehicles. The incident has left the city in shock and mourning.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Ukraine says Russian drone attack kills at least fourRussian drones hit high-rise apartment blocks and private homes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killing at least four people, including rescue workers in a repeat strike at the site of one attack, officials said.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Ukraine imposes emergency blackouts after Russian strikesUkraine said that it had imposed emergency blackouts on several regions after Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at its power stations.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »