Drivers warned not to splash pedestrians or face fines

Drivers have been warned not to splash pedestrians else face fines of up to €120 plus two penalty points on their licence. Motoring experts at Quotezone.co.uk are urging people to drive with caution during the stormy weather this week, with many regions struggling with heavy rain and more rain to come throughout the colder months. Splashing pedestrians is actually illegal under section 51a of the Road Traffic Act – and is considered to be “driving without reasonable consideration”.
Drivers should be sure to navigate carefully when the roads are wet or when bad weather is due, and should use dipped headlights, increase following distances and slow down. Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk said: “With unusually wet weather set to hit throughout the winter, drivers must be aware of the rules of the road to help keep everyone safe and avoid mishaps like splashing pedestrians, that could end up costing them thousands or adding points to their licenc
Ireland Headlines
