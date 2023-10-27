Dreamworks and Walt Disney To Go Their Separate Ways

Steven Spielberg’s Dreamworks is reportedly set to end its distribution partnership with Disney next year.The deal which was struck in 2009, means that Dreamworks’ productions (such as Saving Private Ryan and Gladiator) are distributed and marketed by the Walt Disney Company.

Dreamworks’ Saving Private Ryan starring Tom Hankswhich is set for release in 2016, will reportedly be the final film released under the partnership.

