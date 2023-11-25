They say a picture tells a thousand words. But in the case of botanical art it’s fair to say that it’s probably far more than that, as proven by a magnificent new book Drawn from Nature: The Flowering of Irish Botanical Art by the Wicklow-based art historian and author Patricia Butler (Acc Art Books UK, £35).
Charting the history and evolution of Irish botanical art from the early work of 17th-century artists such as James Gwim (who also contributed illustrations to Milton’s Paradise Lost), to a host of contemporary Irish artists, this is a meticulously-researched and beautifully-illustrated publication which is impressively comprehensive in its scope. It’s also a fascinating record of interesting lives led by interesting people, whose talents as recorders of beauty leave behind a legacy that stretches out far beyond the world of botany and horticulture into the realms of craft and design as well as ecology and natural histor
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Jane Clarke: ‘For months I was steeped in nature poetry from Yeats to the present day’Hachette Ireland invited the poet to edit an anthology of Irish nature poems for illustration
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group
Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlistedEntries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative and politics
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Irish tweed: how the next generation of Irish designers are reinterpreting the heritage textileIrish tweed has a fascinating history, one that continues to evolve as each generation reinterprets it with their own vision.
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »