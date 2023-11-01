Drawing from the Liffey: how a multinational relies on nature’s resources for its technology

Fab 34 produces wafers with Intel 4 technology, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. The process transfers patterns to a silicon wafer, creating the blueprints for integrated circuits. It is worlds away from a humble beginning in which chip boards were assembled on the site of a disused car dealership in Palmerstown.

John Flood, facility engineer, Sinead Garrigan, facility engineer, and Michael Cullen, environmental health and safety officer, with the nanofiltration System at the Intel campus in Leixlip, Co Kildare. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Water quality is crucial because the materials they make are extremely sophisticated. The Intel 4 transistor is seven nanometres in size, the equivalent of seven seconds of human fingernail growth. Facility engineers Sinead Garrigan and John Flood at the underground tanks waste treatment area at the Intel campus in Leixlip, Co Kildare. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Once the potable quality supply enters the facility, a rough filtration and cleaning removes solids. That is followed by a process of reverse osmosis, and a fine cleaning that strips out the ions before a “polish stage” removes gas. Storage is critical – exposure to the natural atmosphere would immediately recontaminate the water and so it is kept safely beneath a layer of nitrogen.

A brief stroll around the Intel campus can prove disorientating, its walkways curling in and around massive pipes and air ducts, steel tanks and endless brown monolithic walls. At any given point, somewhere among the vast steel inner workings of the plant, Liffey water is running towards its objective or on its way back to the river course.

