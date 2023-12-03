Dr Tony Bates Opens Up About Mental Health in New Book

In his new book, Dr Tony Bates discusses his own issues with depression and concerns about mental healthcare. He emphasizes that trauma doesn't make someone a nice person and that hurt can be passed on. The book explores his childhood traumas and struggles with depression.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dr Tony Bates: Breaking the Heart OpenClinical psychologist Dr Tony Bates: ‘Our own vulnerability is the only thing that gives us a way into the lives of people who are troubled’, via IrishTimesLife

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ashling Murphy trial: Judge tells jury they must consider why accused told some liesJury will consider verdict after Mr Justice Tony Hunt completes his charge

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ashling Murphy trial LIVE updates as judge addresses jury before they deliberateThe trial continues today with Mr Justice Tony Hunt addressing the jury before they deliberate

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Dublin Port's new €127 million freight terminal opens todayIreland’s capacity to deal with shipping cargo will increase significantly with the opening of a new €127 million freight terminal at Dublin Port today.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Dublin Port Company opens new €127m RoRo terminalDublin Port Company has today opened its €127m redeveloped RoRo freight terminal T4.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Des Cahill bravely opens up about discovering family's tragic pastThe sports broadcaster appeared on the latest episode of Living with Lucy and candidly discussed how it felt to learn about his family's secret trauma at the start of his career

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »