DPP to decide if George Gibney to face abuse charges

A number of new victims came forward and gardaí have recommended Mr Gibney face more than 50 charges. Mr Gibney, who is now in his 70s, left Ireland 30 years ago after he secured a judicial review halting his prosecution on previous charges.
Gardaí re-opened their investigation into the former swimming coach after a number of people made allegations against him on a BBC podcast three years ago. The Sexual Crime Management Unit within the Garda Protective Services Bureau, which specialises in investigating difficult, historic and high-profile cases of sexual abuse, is leading the investigation.
Mr Gibney was previously charged in April 1993 with 27 counts of indecency and having carnal knowledge of girls under the age of 15.He took a judicial review in the High Court and in July 1994 secured an injunction preventing the DPP prosecuting him on those charges.
He left the country and first moved to Scotland to train young swimmers there before moving on to the USA.Following the broadcast of the BBC podcast 'Where is George Gibney' in 2020, in which a number of victims told their stories, gardaí commenced a new investigation.
An appeal was made to people with information to come forward and several new victims did came forward and made statements alleging they had been sexually abused. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions with a recommendation that Gibney be charged with more than 50 criminal offences.
If the DPP recommends that Mr Gibney face trial, it is open to them to seek his extradition from the US.
