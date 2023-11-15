Dozens of vacant buildings in Ireland amid housing crisis

Dozens of Garda stations, former Garda officers’ residences, dormant Met Eireann weather buildings and Coastguard stations are all lying vacant in the middle of a housing crisis. The Irish Mirror can reveal that the OPW (Office of Public Works) has 82 of these buildings vacant or idle at the moment. One of the buildings is potentially worth millions of euro on its own as its three stories occupies prime space at 44 and 45 O’Connell Street in Dublin.

READ MORE: Indications some Irish citizens may be on list to leave Gaza Strip In a comment, the OPW said “disposal is under consideration” for this hot property. Labour leader, Ivana Bacik, described the situation as “truly scandalous” while the housing crisis rages on. The OPW’s empty buildings could accommodate hundreds of homeless people or homeseekers, with renovations, if they are required, depending on their state of repair. They could also raise millions of euro if they were sold that could go towards housing and homelessness service

