Down Royal meeting under threat as racecourse is hit by Storm Ciaran

"When I spoke with Met Éireann this morning they suggested that bulk of rain was behind us now but there is still some showers around for today. "The worst case scenario according to Met Éireann is that we could get another 15mm throughout the day but that is the worst case scenario.

"We have a more favourable forecast from tomorrow but we'll need it. The groundstaff will here have already began work on the track in the areas where water is lying and we will give a further update on the situation on Thursday morning at 8am."

The meeting is highlighted by the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase, while there is a range of Grade 2 and 3 races throughout the two days.

