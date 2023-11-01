Down Royal fixture postponed to next weekend

However, with Down Royal currently unraceable, the decision has been made to shift the whole meeting back in the calendar with fresh entries for the meeting set to close on Monday and Tuesday. “We were giving the meeting every chance but have made the decision at the earliest possible opportunity with the industry and public in mind.
Meanwhile, jockey Jim Crowley is feeling “very confident” about Mostahdaf’s chances in the Breeders’ Cup Turf on Saturday night. His services will surely be well sought after given his most recent performances have been career bests, in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International, two of the most prestigious 10-furlong races anywhere in the world.
Crowley was not on board for his most recent outing at York as he was serving a whip suspension, with Frankie Dettori stepping in. And he is very excited about being reunited. “He was very well behaved and behaves himself better when he’s abroad than at home. He has plenty of pace, and you can park him up anywhere. I’m very confident.”
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: entertainmentIE | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕