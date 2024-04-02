Down GAA Star Charlie Smyth Signs with New Orleans Saints

Charlie Smyth, a Down GAA star, has signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints as a kicker through the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Smyth, along with other Irish athletes, participated in the program to bring athletes from other sports into American Football.
Despite his young age, Smyth has been a fan of the sport for many years and even contacted the NFL as a teenager to showcase his skills. He is now excited to start training with the 2010 Super Bowl winners.
