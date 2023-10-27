Double Elimination On X Factor – Here’s Who The Bookies Reckon Is Going Home

It may just be the first week but that doesn’t mean that the contestants are allowed an ‘off’ day, as two will be sent home during tonight’s show.

While Andrea, Lauren and Fleur received praise from the judges, boyband Overload and singer Jack Walton got a more muted reception. However, the power lies with the viewers and Paddy Power is predicting that Stephanie Nala and duo Blonde Electra will make a swift exit from the competition, offering odds of 7/4 and 5/2 respectively.

