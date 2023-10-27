Double check children’s costumes are safe this Halloween

From choosing those all-important costumes and props for your little ones to making yourself aware of all the fire risks associated with spooky season, here’s a quick run through to make sure you’re prepared.The CE mark means the outfit meets current safety laws.

Check that anything you dress your child in is flame resistant. It should say on the label. Be aware of fire risks. Some costumes can catch fire easily.If you are buying props for your child’s costume, these may not be classified as toys or meet the safety requirements or standards for toys. Make sure that props for example swords, devil forks and other costume accessories, are made of soft flexible materials. Novelty Halloween lights, similar to Christmas lights, are very popular.

Make sure all costumes, accessories and props fit correctly and avoid over-sized shoes, high heels, long dresses, and long capes and be sure children wear their normal clothes under their costume. This is so they will have some protection if the costume catches fire.If you’re buying face paints, buy from a reputable source where the product can be traced to a supplier. Always check the packaging has a clear list of the ingredients and instructions. headtopics.com

It is a good idea to avoid poorly lit areas and use footpaths where available. If you are driving at Halloween, remember to slow down and watch out for children in dark costumes out and about and treat or treating.Fireworks are illegal in Ireland with the exception of licensed displays. Most of the illegal fireworks and bangers on sale in markets and from street traders are manufactured without safety standards and can cause serious injuries to children.

Plan family fun and activities that don’t include fireworks and do not allow children to attend unsupervised bonfires. Be cautious even at supervised bonfires. You never know when someone might throw something into the bonfire that could be highly flammable or toxic. Water or the appropriate fire extinguisher should always be nearby. headtopics.com

Read more:

image_magazine »

Seoul authorities test crowd safety plan ahead of Halloween crush anniversaryEffort comes after crowd surge last year led to 159 deaths in the Itaewon nightlife district Read more ⮕

Double tragedy as mum-of-five dies months after dad leaving children orphanedTheir 23-year-old daughter Chloe will now assume guardianship over her younger siblings Read more ⮕

Halloween in Ireland: county-by-county guide to the best family eventsHere’s a list of free seasonally themed things to do for families during the midterm break, right across the country Read more ⮕

European talk pushed to one side as St Pat's eye up double challengeSt Patrick's Athletic have secured Europa Conference League football for next season, but they aren't stopping there. Read more ⮕

Dublin-headquartered Icon plc reports double-digit third quarter profit growthThe contract research giant, led by chief executive Steve Cutler, is now valued at more than $18.5 billion Read more ⮕

Halloween Event Guide: 13 spooky shindigs happening this long weekendFrom club nights and costume parties to Halloween festivals, scream parks and parades, these events are bound... Read more ⮕