Donaldson not sure if Stormont will return before 2024

The party leader said today there were still"significant" gaps that require a resolution before a proposal could be presented to his party.He said:"I don't know if that is going to be the case, I can't be certain that we're going to get an agreement.

"But we'll keep working at this because we want to see Stormont restored, but it has to be on the basis that unionists as well as nationalists can support, and that means restoring Northern Ireland's place in the UK and its internal market."The DUP withdrew from Northern Ireland's assembly in February 2022 in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by the post-Brexit protocol.

Powersharing is unable to function in Northern Ireland without the participation of the largest unionist party. The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns about the protocol, but the DUP has indicated it will not return to the Stormont Assembly until the British government provides further assurances over Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

"We're working on those issues and I hope we can make further progress in the weeks ahead, but we don't yet have an agreement," Mr Donaldson told Cool FM."We were engaged with the government today, and will continue to talk to them to close those gaps, there are significant issues that need to be resolved and we'll keep working at it until we get solutions."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.