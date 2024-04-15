Donald Trump to Face Criminal Trial in New York

All eyes will be on New York tomorrow as Donald Trump becomes the first President ever to face a criminal trial .

After months of legal scheming, including three long-shot appeal attempts last week, the level of media scrutiny is similar to the trial of the late OJ Simpson nearly three decades ago. This is no murder trial, but it still has sensational elements. Trump’s fate hangs in the balance as he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to try to hide a sexual encounter he is alleged to have had with Daniels, who he met in 2006. He denies the charges and having had sex with her.

The star witnesses for the prosecution As the trial unfolds, a cast of key witnesses is poised to take the stand. Among crucial testimonies for the prosecution are Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who are expected to provide highly embarrassing firsthand accounts of their alleged affairs with Trump and the later efforts to cover them up.

Jury selection and the weight of history As jury selection, from a pool of some 500 New Yorkers, gets under way, the gravity of the moment is palpable. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, stands as the first commander-in-chief to ever face criminal charges. Trump will be adjudged by 12 jurors, who will each have been asked about their personal lives, knowledge of Trump and political persuasion.

Cohen’s cooperation with federal investigators has already yielded damning revelations about Trump’s business dealings and personal conduct, making his testimony a potential game-changer in the trial. Once Trump’s most loyal employee, he was his personal attorney, fixer and confidant, famously proclaiming that he would “take a bullet for the president” and “never walk away.”

Implications for Presidential Accountability Perhaps most significantly, the trial has far-reaching implications for presidential accountability and the integrity of the office. Subjecting a former president to criminal prosecution sends a powerful message that no one is above the law, not even those who hold or held the highest office in the land.

