Donald Trump tells judge to 'leave my children alone'

Mr Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, attacked Judge Arthur Engoron, who is hearing the case, in a series of scathing posts on his Truth Social platform, calling him a"political hack" who is"doing the dirty work for the Democrat Party"."Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!"
Both are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, a sprawling network of companies managing residential and office skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world. Mr Trump himself may be questioned on Monday, a day shy of one year before the 5 November, 2024 presidential election that he hopes will sweep him back into the White House.
They assert that the subjective valuations of the group's assets, such as Trump Tower and a building at 40 Wall Street, were sincere and banks did not lose any money lending to the Trump Organization. Judge Engoron has fined the former president twice already - $5,000 and $10,000 - for violating the order by attacking his law clerk.
Mr Trump is not required to attend the trial, but he has shown up sporadically, using his appearances to portray himself as the victim of a supposed Democratic plot to derail his White House campaign.
