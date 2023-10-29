Donald Trump is paying a flying visit to Ireland this month

It looks like the world’s most orange man and likely the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is going to be paying a visit to Ireland later in June.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday night that the visit to his resort in Doonbeg, Co. Clare as part of a wider trip encompassing visits to his other golf resorts in Aberdeen and Turnberry in Scotland.It will be interesting to see if he meets with Taoiseach Enda Kenny who recently spoke about Trump’s statements on immigration in very unflattering terms.

